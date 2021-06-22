CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 3,301 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $398.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

