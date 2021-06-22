CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 2,058 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.9% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.83. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

