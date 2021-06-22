CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $942,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.52. 35,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,207. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

