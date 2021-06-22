CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.0% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.42.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.