CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,596. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.