CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $10,020.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00644860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.81 or 0.07194902 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

