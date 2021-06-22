Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.58 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $391,020.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

CRPT is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,649,016 coins and its circulating supply is 83,651,465 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

