Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

