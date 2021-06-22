Critical Contrast: Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Spindle alerts:

This table compares Spindle and CDK Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.17 $207.50 million $3.05 16.72

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spindle and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global has a consensus target price of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.99%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Spindle.

Volatility and Risk

Spindle has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 57.81% -116.27% 10.20%

Summary

CDK Global beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Spindle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.