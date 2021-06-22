Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRNX. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $20.37 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $765.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

