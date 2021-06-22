Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

