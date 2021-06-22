Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $296,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

