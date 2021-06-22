Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.