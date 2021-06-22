Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.