Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.98. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 602,684 shares valued at $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.