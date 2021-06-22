Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 4,304,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,414. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 698,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

