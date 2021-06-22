Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $374.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $398,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $432.63 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

