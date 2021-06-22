Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CACC opened at $432.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

