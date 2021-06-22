Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CR traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson raised Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.