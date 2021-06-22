Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $799.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,040 shares of company stock worth $3,461,744. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

