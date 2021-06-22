COVIR.IO Price Reaches $0.80 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 65.7% lower against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $94,939.79 and approximately $37.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,246.81 or 0.99707910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003039 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

