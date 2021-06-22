Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 54,804 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,804 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

