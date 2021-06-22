Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,555. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.50 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

