Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hill-Rom accounts for 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,972. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.