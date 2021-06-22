Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.97. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,864 shares of company stock worth $26,645,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

