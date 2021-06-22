CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $4,159.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00639520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

