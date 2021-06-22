Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $5.65 Million Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Tri-Continental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 29.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 84,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,168. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

