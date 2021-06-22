Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 66,333 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,333 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

NYSE:IIF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,720. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.