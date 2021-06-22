Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.66. 34,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.73. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

