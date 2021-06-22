Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $287.91. 11,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,514. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

