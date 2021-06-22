Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.07. 514,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $454.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.