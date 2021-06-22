Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $746,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 27.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

