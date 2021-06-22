Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $935,000 in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sterling Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

