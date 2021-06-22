Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $776,000 in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.