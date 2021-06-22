Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

