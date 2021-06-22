Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

