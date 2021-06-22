Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives “Positive” Rating from UBS Group

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,714,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

