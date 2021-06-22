Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kubient alerts:

5.5% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kubient and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 25.84 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kubient.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kubient and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.54%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

Kubient beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.