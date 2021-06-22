CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.62 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $140,489.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,375,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

