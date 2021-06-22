Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.