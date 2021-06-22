Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $202,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

