Concentrix (CNXC) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
