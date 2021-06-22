Concentrix (CNXC) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $155.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $163.28. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

