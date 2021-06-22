Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DaVita were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,501. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

