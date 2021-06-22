Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 92 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

