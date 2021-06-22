Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 898 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Navient were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Navient by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Navient stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

