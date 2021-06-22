Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 415 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.