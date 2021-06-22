Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,197 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 47.4% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 839,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 99.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 265,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

