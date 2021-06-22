Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.28 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,303,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 837.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,136 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AAWW opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.44.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

