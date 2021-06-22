Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

