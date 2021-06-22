Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

